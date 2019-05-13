Britney Spears Sure As F*ck Doesn’t Need Our Scrutiny Right Now

It’s not 2007 anymore, so I’m not sure why we’re still acting like it is. Pop legend Britney Spears has struggled openly with her mental health for the past 12 years, but the “…Baby One More Time” stunner has been vocal about getting healthy and making the best decisions that she can as a woman, mom, and a beloved entertainer. In the past decade, American society as a whole has been more open about discussing mental health, self-care, anxiety–and a slew of other things that human beings across racial, social, and economic lines struggle with. Now we need to give some grace to Britney Spears.

Spears has always been close to her father, Jamie Spears, who has been the permanent conservator of her business and life affairs since her public mental health setback in 2007. Unfortunately, Mr. Spears is currently suffering from a grave medical issue that has caused a great deal of strain on his family. The “Oops I Did it Again” singer recently canceled her Domination Las Vegas residency and stepped away from the stage to give her father her undivided attention. As someone who has lost both parents to cancer, I know first hand how mentally, emotionally, and physically draining it can be to watch your loved ones struggle with their health. Deciding to be proactive about her mental health, the songstress checked herself into a mental health and wellness facility this past spring to undergo treatment. Though the public seemed to stand with Spears and her decision at first–commending her for being both open and proactive, it seems the tides are turning.

While Spears was undergoing treatment–rumors began to buzz that she was being held at the wellness center against her will and that she was struggling more than she initially let on. The gossip prompted the singer to upload a video to her social media accounts addressing the reports head-on. Things calmed down for a hot second, but now it seems that folks are buzzing again.

Since Jamie Spears is apparently no longer well enough to oversee his daughter’s affairs–the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, has asked for several hearings pertaining to Spears’ conservatorship. Now, folks are openly commenting on the singer’s appearance including what she’s wearing during her court hearings. The same “fans” that were so eager to watch Spears perform on stage or to commend the singer for being proactive about her personal struggles are starting to fade into the background, and it is upsetting.

Unfortunately, the mastermind behind all of this drama is allegedly Spears’ former manager, Sam Lutfi. When Spears addressed the public for the first time after announcing her break from the spotlight in early April, she openly called out Lufti. She also said, “My situation is unique, but I promise, I’m doing what’s best for me at the moment.” Thankfully, the Crossroads actress has obtained a restraining order against Lutfi.

According to TMZ, the “Toxic” singer claims that her former manager has been harassing her family, posting threatening messages online, and trying to rile up her fans. TMZ obtained documents that said, Lutfi has threatened to publicize “trunks of actual and fabricated” private information about Spears. He has also allegedly tried to bribe Spears’ mother to try and take control of the singer’s conservatorship. Lufti is now barred from having any contact at all with the singer, her boyfriend Sam Asghari, her two kids, and her mother. According to People, the singer also asked for the hearing in order to sort out issues with medical care, her minor children and other private information.

Now, with the Lufti situation handled, Spears has also revealed that she was committed to the mental health facility ins April 2019 against her will by her father. She also said that she was forced to take drugs during her visit. TMZ is reporting that the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears is also confirming her daughter’s allegations. However, we do know that it would have been against the law for a mental health facility to accept an adult patient against their will. For now, the judge has ordered an expert to evaluate the songstress. Until then there will be no change to her conservatorship.

It’s devastating enough to watch a loved one suffer or to feel that you don’t have control over your own life. It would also be extremely overwhelming for any person to have the public also scrutinizing them. We need to remember that Britney Spears is a grown ass woman who despite having fame and fortune has also been through a great deal. She has worked tirelessly for more than a decade to better herself and remains as healthy as possible not just for herself and her children, but also for her fans. If there is one thing we can do for the singer–it’s to let her do what’s best for her without our comments or our scrutiny. Hard times befall everyone. Spears, unfortunately, has to live out the hardest times in her life on a public platform.

Real talk, we need to leave Britney alone while she figures things out.