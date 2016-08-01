Britney Spears Has Never Met Taylor Swift, According to Britney Spears, Who Has Met Taylor Swift

Objectively, pop stars Britney Spears and Taylor Swift are two people that have met. We know this to be true because there are photos of them, together, meeting, on at least one occasion. I know this, Taylor Swift knows this, anyone who has seen the above picture knows this. But Britney Spears does not.

According to Us, Spears was asked if she’d rather hang out with the “Blank Space” singer and Kimye foe or her sworn enemy, Katy Perry, during an interview broadcasted on Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show yesterday. “I don’t know, that’s hard. They’re both so cool,” Spears replied. “Maybe because I’ve met Katy Perry [at the Smurfs 2 movie premiere in 2011], I would say Taylor Swift, because I’ve never met her before.”

Correction: Britney Spears has never met Taylor Swift.