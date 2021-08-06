Oops We Did It Again—We’re Paying Homage to the Britney Spears With These Iconic Costumes

Scroll To See More Images

As a die-hard Britney fan, I recently pondered how on earth I’d never dressed up in one of her legendary costumes in my thirty years of existence. The Oops I Did Again patent jumpsuit, the iconic boa get-up at the VMAs, and the O.G. Baby One More Time school girl outfit are all brilliant Britney Spears Halloween costume ideas that, frankly, I’d never even pondered until now. Of course, unless you’re living under a rock, you’re probably aware that the pop princess’s been through one hell of a year—or years, for that matter, dealing with the ongoing conservatorship battle with her father and manager. This all came after the release of the devastating Framing Britney Spears documentary in February, which detailed the abuse she’s suffered throughout her career.

While I’m personally an advocate for the Free Britney movement, and 100 percent think she’s an absolute icon that deserves to be celebrated at any point and time, this year feels especially relevant to pay homage to the singer given all the recent news. There are plenty of simple ways to recreate some of Britney’s most famous and beloved looks DIY style, but there’s also a slew of ready-made choices to buy online if you’re looking for a Halloween costume that’s easy and foolproof (and something that won’t leave a massive dent in your bank account, at that). Scroll through below to check out our favorite Britney Spears-inspired Halloween costumes to rock this spooky SZN.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

’90s School Girl Halloween Costume

Baby One More Time was her first hit single, but the classic schoolgirl look she sported in the video has stood the test of time.

Retro Stewardess Costume

Sure, a vintage-inspired flight attendant costume is always a good choice, but this one looks just like Brit’s outfit in the “Toxic” music video, and we’re totally here for it.

Courtesy of Etsy.

Custom Made Patent Jumpsuit

There are cheaper versions of this Oops I Did It Again jumpsuit, but this one is truly legit.

Slay For You Costume

Recreate Britney’s iconic look from the 2001 VMA’s when she wore a similar look complete with an actual boa draped around her neck — we recommend forgoing this part of the look though.

Britney Spears-Inspired Denim T-Shirt

If you stan the matching denim on denim get-up Britney Justin Timberlake sported at the 2001 AMAs but can’t commit to a DIY situation, this low-key t-shirt is a great alternative.