Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, and Priyanka Chopra Do Dramatic Readings of Britney Spears Songs

It’s not every day that we get to use the names Britney Spears and Halle Berry in the same sentence, but today is a special day. In a new video, Berry sat down to perform a dramatic reading of Britney Spears’ perennial classic “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and in case you haven’t already deduced just from the sheer absurdity of that sentence, let us spell it out for you: It’s worth a watch.

“Oh, baby. Baby. Oops—I did it again,” Berry begins, giving us her best deep-remorse as part of W magazine’s ongoing series, “Lyrical Improv with Lynn Hirschberg.” She keeps a straight face throughout, delivering the bubblegum-pop lyrics with abandon and splaying emotion all over her face. “You see, my problem is, I’m dreaming away, wishing that heroes—that they truly exist!” she says, stumbling a bit over her words.

At the end, of course, someone obviously trills, “That was amazing!” because that’s what you do when Halle Berry finishes a table reading of a Britney Spears song.

Berry wasn’t the only lucky A-lister to join W‘s series in honor of Spears: Priyanka Chopra and Jodie Foster also came on board to give a tag-team rendition of Spears’ masterpiece “Toxic,” with Foster solemn and Chopra singing wholeheartedly. In case you’ve been living your best life under a rock, Spears has been teasing us left and right with singles from her new album, Glory, which drops on Friday—hence the occasion of the three actresses’ table reads.

Scroll down to watch the full videos, because they are amazing.