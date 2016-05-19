Britney’s Bringing Her Greatest Hits to the 2016 Billboard Awards

Get set to watch Britney Spears and an army of 20 backup dancers perform hits such as “Womanizer” and “Toxic” at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 22. According to an Instagram post shared by Perez Hilton, who managed to get his hands on the set list, Spears will take a night off from her Vegas show to perform seven tracks: “Work Bitch,” “Womanizer,” “I Love Rock n Roll,” “Breathe on Me,” “Slave for You,” “Touch of My Hand,” and “Toxic.” And, because she’s Britney, there will also apparently be ground fog, smoke, lasers, and props such as “light sticks.”

Earlier in the month, Britney announced her performance with a tweet promising to belt out “some of your favorite songs.” And while a rendition of “Hit Me Baby One More Time” would really amp up the ’90s nostalgia, judging by her set list, it looks as though she’s going to deliver.

Serving up the best for the @bbmas… Performing some of your favorite songs on May 22nd on ABC! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/6krai4tHGI — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 2, 2016

Other confirmed entertainers include Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Rihanna, and Demi Lovato, so get ready for a show when the awards kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.