Finally, Britney Spears Announces Album Release Date—and Reveals Cover

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a new Britney Spears album, the wait is almost over—and the album cover has been released. Calling it “the beginning of a new era,” Spears unveiled the cover of “Glory” this afternoon, which features the pop princess wearing a white lace top, her features set off by nude lips and her trademark long blonde hair. She announced her ninth studio album will be available August 26, but you can preorder starting tonight at midnight EST. If you do so, you’ll get her new song, “Private Show,” instantly.

When she released “Make Me,” the first single off her new album, a few weeks ago, fans (and the internet) lost their minds. And though initial reports put a full album release date sometime much later, Spears has apparently decided the time is now—and the new era is nigh. “It’s very exciting,” she told E! News at a shoot for the “Make Me” video, which hasn’t been released yet. “I’ve been working on this project for a year and a half now, almost two years so it really means a lot to me. It’s like my baby.”

In terms of what the full LP will sound like, Spears says she’s toned down her usual over-the-top pop. “It’s a little melodic, a little more—not so poppy,” she said. “It’s kind of chill. Very chill.”

Interestingly, she and Iggy Azalea collaborated on “Pretty Girls” last year, and Azalea’s first EP was also called “Glory.” Before that, Brit’s last album was “Britney Jean,” in 2013. Scroll down to watch her discuss the new album while wearing a bodysuit (because it wouldn’t be Britney if she were wearing pants).