Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring Is Engraved With Her Fiancé’s Sentimental Nickname For Her

A sweet tribute. Britney Spears’ engagement ring is engraved with her fiancé Sam Asghari’s sentimental nickname for her.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also shared a photo of Britney showing her engagement ring as he and his fiancée kissed for the camera.

According to Page Six, Britney’s engagement ring was designed by Roman Malayev, a celebrity jeweler and the founder of Forever Diamonds in New York. The “one-of-a-kind ring” features a 4-carat round-cut diamond in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. Sam also worked with Roman to design pavé detailing on the bridge of the ring and flush-set diamonds on the prong and basket. However, the most special part of Britney’s engagement ring is the word “Lioness” engraved on the inside of the band. The word is Sam’s nickname for Britney.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Sam told Page Six in a statement. Roman, for his part, told the site that he “couldn’t feel more honored to create this ring for such a special couple.” He continued, “Their journey together has touched people around the world and we’re so excited to be a part of their forever. We are thrilled to congratulate Britney and Sam on their recent engagement.”

Page Six also reported that Sam took months to find the right design to create Britney’s engagement ring before he decided on Roman. Forever Diamonds NY also honored the couple by naming the custom setting, “The Britney.”

A source told E! News on Monday, September 13, that Sam had planned to propose to Britney for a while but wanted to wait until the “right time.” “Sam has been dying to propose to Britney and knew this was finally the right time. They are so happy to be able to share this new chapter together,” the insider said. “They have been talking about getting engaged for a while now and Sam totally threw her off today at her house. She was so taken back, she screamed.”

As for the big question itself, the source noted that the proposal was an intimate moment between just Britney and Sam. “It was very private and romantic, everything she wanted,” the insider said. “Britney has told Sam that he is her soul mate and that she is so grateful to have him, especially during these hard times.” The source continued, “She’s wanted this for a long time, and her dream finally came true.” After their engagement, the insider reported that Britney and Sam simply celebrated at her house together “just the two of them.” “They are celebrating at the house and enjoying this day together,” the source said.

Britney and Sam’s engagement came two months after she accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of not allowing her to get married or have kids again. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney said during a court hearing on June 23. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

After the news of her engagement, many of Britney’s fans and friends also commented on her post, urging her to have Sam sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding. “Make him sign a prenup,” actress Octavia Spencer commented. After the prenup comments, Sam took to his own Instagram Story to confirm that he and Britney will sign an “iron-clad prenup.” He also joked that the legal document was to protect his “jeep and shoe collection” rather than her assets. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Britney is worth $70 million. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” Sam wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

