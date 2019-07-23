StyleCaster
Britney Spears Might Be Engaged According To The Massive Rock On *That* Finger

Aramide Tinubu
by
Photo: Getty Images.

The “Toxic” singer might be ready to walk down the aisle again, and we are legit so excited for her. This ring photo clue says Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged and we are beaming with happiness for her. If you didn’t know, the legendary pop star has had a rough few months. Her father, Jamie Spears, is battling an unknown illness. Unfortunately, it has taken a toll on Britney’s mental health. This past spring, Britney spent some time in a mental health treatment facility, and she’s been in and out of the courts battling over her restrictive conservatorship.

However, Britney’s long-term beau, Sam Asghari, has been by her side the entire time. Last night, they popped up together on the red carpet for the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Onlookers immediately noticed how happy and blissful she looked, and they also noticed that the “Lucky” singer had a massive diamond on her ring finger.

**Squeals**

View this post on Instagram

Our first premiere ⭐️ @samasghari

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Since Britney doesn’t typically attend these type of events–onlookers and fans were thrilled. She looked beautiful in a red midi dress and she and Asghari even engaged in some PDA on the carpet. Though no one from Britney’s camp has confirmed the engagement–we wouldn’t be surprised if they were taking the next step in their relationship.

Britney and Asghari met back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. In a Jan. 2017 radio interview–the pop songstress revealed that 25-year-old slipped his number in her bag. She said, “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

View this post on Instagram

Babies 🥰

A post shared by This is Britney Spears baby 👅🎉 (@britney_fan_love) on

A source told Hollywood Life, “He’s incredibly devoted. Britney doesn’t know how she’d get through everything life is throwing at her without him.”

