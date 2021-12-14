Britney Claims Her Dad ‘Forced’ Her to Talk About Justin Timberlake in This Interview That Made Her ‘Cry’

Nearly two decades have passed since Britney Spears and Diane Sawyer’s infamous 2003 primetime interview aired on ABC, and now that Britney is free, the pop star is hitting back at the team that “forced” her to talk about her breakup from Justin Timberlake on national television.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Gimme More” singer, 40, took aim at her dad Jamie and the manager who facilitated the interview—along with Diane Sawyer herself. “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” Britney wrote, in pShe art. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Britney went on to blast the veteran journalist for asking questions about her shopping habits, sex life and more. “Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?” She continued: “I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass.”

During the now-infamous interview, Britney, who was 22 at the time, was also asked invasive questions about her “big breakup” with Justin Timberlake. “You broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?” Diane asked during the interview. All these years later, Britney reveals she was still “in shock” about her split from Justin and had not spoken “to anyone for a very long time” after their breakup in 2002.

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

Britney’s dad, however, claims that he was “completely uninvolved” in the planning of Britney’s Diane Sawyer interview. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, said in a statement to PEOPLE on December 13, 2021. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

