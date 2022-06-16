Britney Just Deleted Her Instagram A Week After Her Wedding Amid Family Feud

Oops…she did it again? Britney Spears deleted her Instagram just a week after her wedding. The pop singer’s Instagram is nowhere to be found despite recently posting a lot of pictures and videos from her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022.

Britney spent the last week slowly revealing new details of her wedding. On June 15, 2022, she posted the wedding venue in her old mansion along with other footage and pictures of the celebrations. In the past, Britney took periodic breaks from social media, as she deactivated her Instagram on March 16, 2022, without warning before returning two days later, on March 18, 2022. This time she also left the social media app without any explanation. After her wedding, she became involved in some family drama in regards to how they reacted to her wedding. She did not invite her father, Jamie, mother, Lynne, sister, Jamie Lynn or her brother, Bryan to her fairytale wedding.

Two days before her Instagram was wiped, Britney called out her brother Bryan Spears after reports came out that he was invited to the wedding, but could not make it due to family commitments. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She continued, “You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F—K YOU !!!” Britney then reposted a reference to when her brother declared the end of her conservatorship in November 2021 as “Britdependence day” and said he was “proud” of the pop star. “GO F—K YOURSELF BRYAN,” Britney wrote after quoting Bryan’s caption. “F—k you.

Lynne Spears posted a comment on Britney’s carousel of images of her wedding on June 10, 2022. “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she wrote. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” Jamie Lynn, for her part, did not comment but instead liked the post about her sister’s wedding.

It’s not known if Britney will be back on the social media platform. However, her husband Sam is still making the rounds with new wedding posts on his Instagram.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.