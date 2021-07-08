Britney’s Dad Just Responded to His Co-Conservator’s Request For $50K in 24/7 Security Due to Death Threats

New court documents filed by Britney Spears’ dad just revealed that he has denied his co-conservator’s request for around-the-clock security. His daughter’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, had previously requested “24/7 physical security” worth more than an estimated $50,000 per month after receiving threats of “violence and death” following Britney’s court hearing in June.

According to documents obtained by Deadline on Thursday, July 8, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, denied Montgomery’s request due to the precedent it may set for other parties involved in Britney’s conservatorship. “If the Court grants the Ex Parte Petition, it is anticipated that Ms. Montgomery will not be the only one requesting additional protection to be paid by the Conservatorship Estate,” the filing, dated July 8, read. To put it simply: If Montgomery gets thousands of dollars worth of security, then everyone else on Britney’s payroll may start to request this too—and Jamie doesn’t feel comfortable making that call.

Jamie’s filing insists that Montgomery isn’t the only one fielding death threats: “The nasty rhetoric and threatening emails, social media posts, and voicemail messages are pervasive and ongoing and impact multiple people involved in or related to the Conservatorship, including the Conservatee, Mr. Spears, other family members, Ms. Montgomery allegedly, and many of their attorneys and other professionals involved – some more than others, and some more threatening than others,” the document adds.

The filing goes on to suggest that Montgomery, who has served as Britney’s temporary personal conservator since 2019, should pay for her own security costs. “It is not appropriate for Mr. Spears to be put in the position of picking and choosing who among the many individuals impacted by the Conservatorship should be permitted to charge the expense of live security services to the Conservatorship Estate,” the document reads. “As a licensed professional fiduciary, Ms. Montgomery should pay for any security services personally as a cost of doing business.”

Jamie’s response comes just one day after Montgomery issued a petition to Britney’s conservatorship case judge, Brenda Penny, for temporary personal security following a “marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts” sent to her via social media, phone, and email since Britney’s court hearing on June 23. According to Montgomery’s filing on July 7, “security has determined the security risk to be serious enough to recommend that 24/7 physical security be provided to Petitioner on an interim basis in order to protect her from harm and until such time as Petitioner can make certain security improvements at her home office/residence.”

Prior to her July 7 filing, Montgomery and Jamie were already at odds over who’s to blame for what Britney described as the “abusive” conditions of her 13-year conservatorship during her hearing. In court documents filed on June 29, Jamie suggested Montgomery is responsible for Britney’s grievances regarding her personal and medical restrictions, including her forced IUD and the assertion that she is being prevented from marrying or having more children with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Montgomery’s attorney denied Jamie’s claim, insisting that her client has always been a “tireless advocate” for Britney. “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family [has] never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person,” Montgomery’s attorney added in a statement to Page Six at the time.

As for whether or not Montgomery is granted extra security, however, is up to Britney’s judge. The matter, along with several others that have been raised since Britney’s June 23 hearing, is set to be addressed during another court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 14.

