Britney’s Dad Claims Another ‘Psychiatric Hold’ Is an ‘Option’ Amid Her Request to Remove Him

Firing back. Britney Spears’ dad responded to new conservator plans not long after her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a request for his immediate removal as co-conservator. In his own court filing, Jamie Spears claims that he has only shown “unconditional love” for his daughter, despite her repeated claims that her father “should be in jail” for his role in her conservatorship.

Britney’s dad filed new court documents on Friday, August 6. In a declaration included in his filing, the 69-year-old all but shifted the blame for his daughter’s treatment onto her co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, claiming that it was her and Britney’s former court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, who admitted the star to a mental health facility in 2019, according to Buzzfeed News. During her bombshell court hearing in June, Britney suggested that she was forced into this stay as punishment for refusing to rehearse.

Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, denied Jamie’s claim on Friday in a statement to Buzzfeed News, explaining that “only the Conservator of the Person would have had that power (with the Conservatee’s consent) – and, again, that was Jamie Spears in March 2019.” Wright went on to suggest that any paperwork Montgomery signed for the facility was done so “at the direction of Jamie Spears.”

In his filing, Jamie also alleged that Montgomery brought up “potential options” to address Britney’s court hearing in June, including another “5150 psychiatric hold” like the one the “Toxic” singer, 39, was placed in at the start of her conservatorship in 2008. He went on to claim that Montgomery was “very distraught” after the hearing, and says she told him during a call on July 9 that Britney “was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

According to Jamie, Montgomery even “acknowledged that many of [his] daughter’s statements at the [June 23] hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally sick.'” But again, Montgomery’s lawyer says Jamie’s statement “misrepresents” what her client told him.

“At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold,” Wright said, as per Buzzfeed News. The attorney went on to suggest that Jamie has “manipulated” the context of Montgomery’s call in an effort to “gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator.”

