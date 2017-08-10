Britney Spears Terrified After Crazed Fan Rushes onto the Stage at Her Concert

There’s never a dull moment at a Britney Spears concert. The latest: The 35-year-old singer experienced the fright of her life last night when a crazed fan rushed onto the stage at her concert in Las Vegas.

The incident, caught on video, began as Spears was finishing the last few seconds of her hit, “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” As Spears was wrapping up the song, the video shows a man cartwheeling behind her as he rushes onto the stage with a security guard chasing behind him. As the fan gets closer to the pop star, the security guard catches up to him, flips him, and body slams him onto the stage, where the guard and a few of Spears’s backup dancers hold him down.

Unaware of what’s going on behind her, Spears asks the audience if they’re enjoying the concert before turning around to see the commotion. Spears immediately latches onto two security guards, as she asks them what happened.

“What’s going on? He’s got a gun?” Spears says, her knees buckling. (No weapons were found on the man’s possession.)

The singer is then immediately rushed off stage as her security team continues to wrestle with the fan and the audience boos him.

Jonathan Groce, an eyewitness at the concert, explained to “Entertainment Tonight” that the fan, later identified by TMZ as 37-year-old Jess Webb, was standing in the first section of the venue when he and a friend began fighting with the security guards. After the friend began attacking a security guard, Webb was able to break free and rush onto the stage, according to Groce.

“The two men were drunk and wouldn’t put their shirts back on,” Groce said. “Security pushed one of the men against a wall. That man started hitting the security officer. And that’s when the other man ran down the aisle and jumped on stage during ‘You Drive Me Crazy.’ That’s when everything came to a complete stop. That’s when Britney said, ‘Is everything OK?’”

However, the concert—which is one of Spears’s final shows as part of her four-year “Piece of Me” residency at Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino—didn’t end after the incident. A few minutes later, Spears returned to the stage to perform one final song. “Britney was very professional and continued on like nothing happened,” Groce said.

Needless to say, leave Britney alone!