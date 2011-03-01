Britney Spears To Cover V, So We Look Back On Her Glory Days

Here’s a mildly embarrassing confession: Back in the early 2000s, I was really into Britney Spears. How into Britney Spears, you ask? I’ll tell you.

I collected her magazine covers, attempted to learn the dance routines in her music videos and downloaded all of her “b-sides” and obscure remixes on Napster. So yeah, I idolized her. But then I grew up a bit and the whole Kevin Federline debacle and subsequent train wreck happened, so I stopped keeping up with Ms. Spears’ shenanigans.

Though I don’t listen to her music much anymore, a little part of me is always proud when Britney scores something great, like her Pop cover last year or when she looked really fabulous in her video for Circus in 2009.

Now, she’s being honored with a V Magazine cover, shot by Mario Testino, which is pretty major. The glossy is taking to its Twitter (@vmagazine) to release the photos of the cover series piece by pieceor “Brit by bit,” as they like to call it.

As a Britney fan at heart, the anticipation is killing me, and since V70 doesn’t hit newsstands for a couple of days, I chose a few of her most memorable covers from years gone by to hold us over. Do these photos get anyone else feeling nostalgic?