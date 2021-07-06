Britney’s Personal Conservator Just Revealed Why She’s Not Resigning After Being Accused of ‘Threatening’ Her Client

Following the resignation of her manager and lawyer, many are wondering if Britney Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery is also planning to step down from her role. For now, it seems the singer’s personal conservator has “no plans” to resign.

Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, revealed in a statement to People on Tuesday, July 6, that her client will “continue to serve” as Britney’s conservator of the person. “Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears’ Temporary Conservator of the Person. She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person,” Wright’s statement began.

Wright went on to claim that Britney, 39, “asked” Montgomery not to resign. “Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve,” Wright continued. “Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so.”

News of Montgomery’s decision comes just weeks after the “Toxic” singer publicly addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 23, regarding her ongoing 13-year conservatorship. During her testimony, the star accused her team of conservators—including her father, Jamie Spears, and Montgomery—of “abusive” behavior. “By law, Jodi and this so-called team should honestly—I should be able to sue them for threatening me,” Britney said during the hearing, noting at one point that “even Jodi is starting to kind of take it too far with me.”

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Britney’s longtime lawyer, Sam Ingham, planned to file documents requesting to be removed as her counsel. Ingham has represented her since she was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Britney’s manager, Larry Rudolph, has also reportedly announced his decision to step down. “It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote in his resignation letter, which was obtained by Deadline on Monday, July 5. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Britney’s former manager’s resignation came just days after Bessemer Trust, the company that managed Britney’s financials alongside her father, requested to be removed as a co-conservator of her estate after citing “irreparable harm to her interests.” The company’s request was granted by Judge Brenda Penny on Friday, July 2.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.