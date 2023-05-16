Britney Spears Hasn’t Seen Her Kids In ‘Over A Year’—Sons Stopped Texting Back

Scroll To See More Images

Their relationship with their mother has been publicly tumultuous over the years, seemingly hitting a crisis point in 2022 when Britney Spears’ children with Kevin Federline decided “they are not seeing her right now”, even avoiding going to her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Spears and K-Fed were married from 2004 to 2007. They got engaged in July 2004 after three months of dating. In November 2006, Britney filed for divorce from Federline, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for both physical and legal custody of their two sons, with visitation rights for Federline. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007, however, in October 2007, a court ruled to grant Federline sole physical custody of Jayden James and Sean Preston due to Britney’s “habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances and alcohol” at the time, according to the judge.

The drama continued in January 2008 when the police were called to Spears’ home after she reportedly refused to relinquish custody of her children to Federline and locked herself in a room with Jayden. She was then hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Federline was given “sole legal custody and sole physical custody” of their children, while she would receive visitation rights.

Around this time, Spears was placed under a conservatorship led by her dad, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet. As conservators over Spears’ person and estate, her father and her attorney had access to her doctors and medical records, could limit who visits her and had control over the financial decisions she makes. After her conservatorship was created, Britney and Federline were back to 50/50 custody over their kids. However, their agreement changed again in September 2019, when K-Fed was given 70 percent custody, while Spears was given 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, according to Us Weekly. That change was confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2021 after a source told the magazine that Britney sees her sons “less” after Federline altered their custody agreement.

In TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, a documentary released in May 2023, claimed that 2022 was the boys’ roughest year when it came to their relationship with their mom. “By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious,” TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed. The tabloid later reported, via an anonymous source, that Federline was moving the two boys to Hawaii full-time. “If Britney objects, Kaplan [Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan] will go to court and ask permission from the judge … and given Britney hasn’t seen the kids in more than a year and the kids want to leave town, it’s likely the judge will allow the move. We’re told it’s unlikely the case will end up in court and Britney will acquiesce to the move,” TMZ wrote.

Who are Britney Spears’ children?

Sean Preston Federline

Born: September 14, 2005

Sean Preston Federline is the eldest son of Britney Spears and her former husband, Kevin Federline. He was born in September 2005, one year after Spears and Federline’s wedding, with the new mom gushing: “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” Despite his parents’ high-profile split, Sean Preston has been able to maintain a relatively private life. As he grew up, he developed a passion for sports, particularly soccer, and has played for various youth teams. He has been seen attending his mother’s concerts and events, showcasing a supportive bond between the two.

Jayden James Federline

Born: September 12, 2006

Jayden James Federline is Britney Spears’ second child with Kevin Federline. Jayden James also prefers to stay out of the media’s constant gaze and focuses on his personal interests, but he has commented on his relationship with his mom at certain points in his life. In 2022, he told the Daily Mail that he and his brother had a falling out with Spears. Federline said her nude selfies on social media were “tough” for the boys to deal with publicly. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.” He added: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

On not attending her wedding to Asghari, Jayden James said: “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” Jayden said. “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.” He continued that their relationship can “100% … be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Hours after the interview was published, Spears replied in a statement on her Instagram, where she sent her son “all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!” She continued: “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”

