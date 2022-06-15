Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process.

The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She continued, “You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F—K YOU !!!” Britney then reposted a reference to when her brother declared the end of her conservatorship in November 2021 as “Britdependence day” and said he was “proud” of the pop star. “GO F—K YOURSELF BRYAN,” Britney wrote after quoting Bryan’s caption. “F—k you.”

On June 13, 2022, Bryan’s girlfriend commented on an Instagram post about why he and his family didn’t attend the wedding on June 9, 2022. “Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings 😭,” his girlfriend wrote. “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖 We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!🙏.”

On June 9, 2022, TMZ reported that Britney’s father, mother and sister would not be in attendance at Britney’s wedding. Earlier reports claimed that Bryan was the only person from her immediate family that attended. Her sons with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, did not attend the wedding as well. According to Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, he told TMZ on June 9, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Despite not being invited to the wedding, her mom Lynne Spears posted a comment on Britney’s Instagram post of her wedding on June 10, 2022. “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she wrote. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” Jamie Lynn, for her part, did not comment but instead liked the post about her sister’s wedding.

