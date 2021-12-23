Britney’s Brother Is Accused of Trying to ‘Control’ Her Years Before Her Dad—Where They Are Now

We know her relationship with her dad, mom and sister, but what about Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears? Well, when Britney said she wanted to “sue” her family, she may have meant it.

Bryan Spears is Britney’s older brother. He was born on April 19, 1977, and was the first of Jamie and Lynn Spears‘ children. (They welcomed their second child, Britney, in 1981 before their third child, Jamie Lynn, in 1991.) In 2009, Bryan married Jamie Lynn’s former manager, Graciella Sanchez, in New Orleans. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sophia Alexandra “Lexie” Spears, in 2011. The two divorced in 2015.

What did Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, do to her?

What did Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, do to her and what is their relationship now? Before Britney’s conservatorship started in 2008, Bryan worked as a manager for both Britney and Jamie Lynn. He’s appeared in several of Britney’s documentaries and concert movies, including 2001’s MTV Diary of Britney Spears, 2005’s Britney and Kevin: Chaotic and I Am Britney Jean. He also served as a co-producer on Jamie Lynn’s Nickelodeon TV show, Zoey 101, from 2005 to 2007, as well as executive produced Jamie Lynn’s documentary specials Jamie Lynn Spears: A Weekend with Jamie Lynn Spears, in 2005 and VideoNow: At Home with Jamie Lynn Spears in 2006.

After Britney’s conservatorship was established in 2008, a judge ordered for Bryan to receive $200,00 for serviced rendered before the conservatorship, which put her father and others in control of her estate and life. Jamie, for his part, received $16,125 per month as Britney’s conservator, along with $1,200 per month for his office, before Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021. According to NBC, Bryan is also a trustee of a trust established in Britney’s name and was also on Britney’s payroll as one of her managers.

In December 2021, Anthony Garza—a dancer who worked on Britney’s Onyx Hotel Tour and her “Live From Miami” Showtime special in 2004—accused Bryan of trying to control Britney years before her conservatorship was established. In an Instagram post at the time, Anthony claimed that Bryan would often cancel Britney’s plans with her friends so she would be “home alone” without anyone else in between concerts. “We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney,” he wrote. “They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t.’”

Anthony also recalled one night in particular when Britney invited her tour’s crew to her apartment in New York City. He claimed that Bryan told them the plans were cancelled, which led no one to show up. “Britney’s brother told us plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer,” Anthony wrote.“We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone.” According to Anthony, Britney was “upset” and “confronted” her dancers when they didn’t attend her party, which led them to tell her that Bryan told them the plans were cancelled. “She was livid yelling at her brother ‘You can’t control me’ and such,” he wrote. “She made her brother apologize to us.”

In an episode of the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast in 2020, Bryan called Britney’s conservatorship a “great thing for our family.” “She’s been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning,” he said. “Now they’ve made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best.” He continued, “I know what she wants but at the end of the day, what is … the practicality of that? Oh, so are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today?”

He also claimed that Britney’s conservatorship ending would be an “adjustment” for her. “I’m sure it’s going to be an adjustment. … Everyday task stuff I think is probably going to be…a great challenge…like…driving,” Bryan said. “She’s the worst driver in the world, I’m not lying. I mean bless her heart, she really is not a really good driver — and she hasn’t had to do that.” When asked if his mother Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn also agreed with Britney’s conservatorship, he responded, “Every single female in this house has an opinion, truly,. I think we all somewhat agree. It’s annoying how many females I have in this house.”

Though Britney—who walked the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards with Bryan and Lexie in 2015—hasn’t said much about her brother over the years, she did slam her family at a court hearing in June 2021 , where she declared that she wants to “sue” her relatives when her conservatorship ends. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

She also slammed her family for doing interviews about her situation. “It’s not fair they’re telling me lies about me openly. Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations. My own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing. And my own people say I can’t say anything,” she said. In November 2021, Bryan celebrated the end of Britney’s conservatorship with an Instagram post of him and his sister captioned, “Happy Britdependence day!! 🎉 proud of you brit!.”

