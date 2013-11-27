Overprotected: Britney Spears’ Dad Ran A Background Check On Her New Boyfriend

When it comes to dudes — let’s face it — Britney Spears doesn’t have the best track record. There was that time she married childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in Vegas. The unfortunate Kevin Federline Era. The scary period where she was involved with paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, and then her failed romance with former manager Jason Trawick.

So it makes sense that her father, Jamie Spears, would be a tad bit overprotective. In fact, Brit-Brit revealed in a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” that her dad’s not taking any chances with her newest dude, her boyfriend of nearly nine months, David Lucado. Her dad actually went so far as to run a background check on Lucado when they started dating. “My dad’s a little crazy like that,” she joked.

Crazy? That doesn’t sound crazy at all, considering.

As for Lucado, says Spears, “He’s just a simple man. I adore him,” she said. The pair met through friends back in February and have been together ever since. Lucado is a field researcher for a law firm. “I’m in love,” she continued. “He’s really funny and he’s really passionate. I love the fact that anything he’s involved in he’s passionate about and it’s contagious.”