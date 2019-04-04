Britney Spears’s Boyfriend Had the Sweetest Words After She Checked into a Mental Health Facility

The Grammy-winning singer is taking care of her mental health”And according to a source at E! News, Sam Asghari (Britney Spears’s boyfriend) fully supports her mental health treatment decision. The singer has had a tough time since dealing with her dad’s illness. The insider explained that Asghari has been immensely helpful and an incredibly important support throughout the past few months. The insider also told E! News that the couple “[is] very much still together.”

TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 3, that Spears checked herself into a mental health facility for 30 days to deal with the stress over her dad Jamie Spears’s health. Spears underwent two surgeries for major issues with his intestines and colon. Back in January, Spears, who has spent a significant amount of time out of the spotlight since her dad’s health battle with his colon began, announced that she would be taking an indefinite work hiatus. “Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney’s life that they will have to adjust to right now,” the source offered on the matter.

The insider also explained that Asghari has been “very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better.”

An insider close to the performer said, “[Brittany’s] balancing her own health as well as dealing with her father’s condition.” Another insider added, “Britney’s father’s health has been weighing on her, and affecting her emotional well-being.” E! News was told the pop star needed to “take time for herself.”

Just yesterday, April 3, Spears took to social media (after a nearly three-month long break) to share a message about self-care. The post read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.” The “Toxic” singer captioned the photo, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ :)”

Spears’s 25-year-old boyfriend praised her after this announcement on social media with an Instagram post. In his story, Asghari wrote, “It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

Spear’s father, Jamie Spears, was rushed to the hospital nearly five months ago after his colon reportedly spontaneously ruptured. He was immediately admitted into surgery.

In March, a source gave E! News some insight into Spears’ father’s recovery status. “Jamie is definitely doing better health-wise,” the source said. “He is still recovering in Louisiana and Britney’s been coming back and forth to spend time with him. She’s doing okay with it all right now and is just trying to be a supportive as possible.”

Back in January, Spears announced the family health scare with a heartfelt post dedicated to her father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears penned on January 4. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”