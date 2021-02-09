Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Just Broke His Silence on the New Documentary About Her Conservatorship

Breaking his silence. Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari reacted to the documentary about her conservatorship, and he supports the #FreeBritney movement amid his girlfriend’s legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

On Friday, February 5, Hulu with FX premiered the sixth episode of its The New York Times Presents docuseries. The episode, titled “Framing Britney Spears,” explains the history of Britney’s conservatorship and how her dad came to control her finances and her life. For those who don’t know about Britney’s conservatorship, here’s a short recap: Britney was placed under a conservatorship—a legal concept in which a judge appoints a guardian to manage one’s financial affairs or daily life due to mental limitations—in 2007, with her dad and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, named as co-conservators.

The appointment came amid Britney’s war with the media after she was photographed attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella and her divorce from Kevin Federline, her husband at the time and the father of her two sons. The documentary also explored how there’s been a recent movement, #FreeBritney, that’s been questioning why the pop star is still under a conservatorship and asking the legal system to free Britney from her father’s control and end her conservatorship.

Since the documentary premiered, there’s been silence from Britney or anyone in her family. However, on Monday, February 8, Asghari broke his silence on the controversial movie and confirmed his support for fans who are asking for Britney to be freed from her conservatorship.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he told People in a statement. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Though Jamie, who was asked by Britney to step down as her conservator in 2020, hasn’t spoken out about the documentary, a source told Us Weekly that on Monday about the real reason that Britney’s father won’t remove himself as her conservator. “Jamie wants to remain as her conservator because he has served in the role for the last 13 years,” the insider said. “He doesn’t need the money and could be exploiting her for millions of dollars but he has never done that.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.