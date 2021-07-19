Britney’s Former Bodyguard Claims She Was Given ‘Anti-Psychotic’ Drugs That Made Her No Longer ‘Sane’

Weighing in. Britney Spears‘ ex-bodyguard reacted to her conservatorship court hearing with some more shocking revelations about her experiences. The former bodyguard, Fernando Flores, claims in a new report by The Sun that the singer was given a number of “anti-psychotic” drugs—and these medications allegedly made her go “from sane to talking about parallel universes.”

Flores, 40, was hired on as Britney’s bodyguard in 2010, just one year after her dad Jamie, 69, became her conservator. The father of four went on to work for the star for eight months, as per The Sun. During that time, Flores claims to have witnessed some of the “abusive” treatment Britney, 39, detailed during her court hearing in June. According to Flores, the “Toxic” singer’s phone was constantly monitored, and she was not allowed out by herself. The former bodyguard also alleged that visitors to her home were required to have their bags searched upon entry.

His most disturbing claim, however, was that Britney would no longer act “sane” after being given a cocktail of powerful drugs. According to Flores, a woman would arrive every Friday to administer Britney’s medication. “I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was—three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills,” Flores told The Sun on July 18. “She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes.”

“Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on,” the guard continued, noting that she was required to ask her father’s permission whenever she wanted something. “She spent her days watching TV, or working out. When down, she’d cry listening to [James Brown’s] It’s A Man’s World,” Flores added.

Britney’s former bodyguard’s comments come just one month after she told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny that she wants to “sue” her “family” for their role in her conservatorship, which began in 2008. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said in June.

Britney particularly highlighted her father’s role in her conservatorship, claiming he “loved the control” her had over her. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me—he loved the control to hurt his own daughter, 100,000 percent. He loved it,” she said at the time.

