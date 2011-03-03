Britney Spears: “The Bitch is Back and Better than Ever!”

Britney Spears in on her first cover in a year, and what got her there is her new album, Femme Fatal, out this month from Jive. There was a moment in time when a Britney interview would be full of sound bites just dying to get on E! New Daily. The mom of two is apparently out of rants and indecipherable soliloquies, evident in her recent foray into V, out on newsstands today.

The pop star does gets a bit cheeky. When asked, “When did you first realize you were famous?” Britney replied, “Am I famous?” So existential… Then again, she does explain, “The bitch is back and better than ever!” Love. it.

She lets in that she listens to a lot of Black Eyes Peas, and MIA, as well as that girl who seems most interested in living Britney Spears circa 2005, Christina Aguilera.

Girl looks good though, click through for the full V spread, photographed by Mario Testino.

All photos courtesy of V, by Mario Testino