Britney Spears Forgot Her Pants on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

It’s a big night for Britney Spears—not only is she attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, but she’s also performing some of her greatest hits at the show. Like a lot of women, Britney decided to wear a little black lace outfit for the special occasion. However, said outfit involved a huge, trailing black cape, and she wore just black underwear and a whisper of lace where you would normally see pants, or a skirt, or absolutely any other item of clothing.

To fully appreciate what’s going on with Britney’s Billboard look, you need to see it from all angles, so keep scrolling.

