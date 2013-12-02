Happy Birthday Britney: Relive The Pop Star’s 10 Most Iconic Music Videos

It’s birthday, bitch — or, more specifically, the 32nd birthday of iconic pop star Britney Spears. Brit-Brit’s officially been mega-famous for half her life now, first reaching audiences with the hyper-catchy schoolgirl anthem “…Baby One More Time.” Of the song, she told Billboard magazine, “I had been in studio for about six months listening and recording material, but I hadn’t really heard a hit yet. When I started working with Max Martin in Sweden, he played the demo for ‘Baby One More Time’ for me, and I knew from the start it one was of those songs you want to hear again and again. It just felt really right.” (Sidenote: Did you know that song was originally written for TLC, but they turned it down?!)

Apparently the music-listening public agreed, as the song became a number one hit and topped the charts for two and a half months. It didn’t hurt, of course, that Spears was a super-cute teenage girl with pink puffs in her hair.

It’s with that in mind, that we decided to take a look back at some of Spears’ most iconic and noteworthy video moments of the past decade and a half. We’ve ranked our ten favorite Britney videos below, but please feel free to share your favorites in the comments!

10. “I’m A Slave 4 U”

Britney gets dirty and writhes around in a sweaty, humid, post-apocalypic-looking cityscape. In flared jeans.

9. “Toxic”

This video features Britney playing a secret sexy spy pretending to be a sexy flight attendant and wearing a magical crystal body suit.

8. “Scream and Shout”

We’re not really sure what Britney’s faux British accent’s about in this track, but whatever, this song’s pretty great, so we’ll let it slide.

7. “Me Against The Music”

Britney teams up with Madonna. They make out. Pure magic. (There are also shots of awesome cutting edge 2003 flip phone technology, which is hilarious).

6. “If You Seek Amy”

Britney, post-breakdown, comes back with an orgy-themed video about F-U-C-K-ing.

5. “Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”

“Crossroads”-era Britney, standing on top of a mountain singing about her blossoming womanhood, wearing an abundance of short peasant blouses and flared jeans.

4. “Stronger”





Britney dances aggressively with a chair, and takes her cheating boyfriend to task in a revolving restaurant.

3. “(You Drive Me) Crazy”

Made for the movie “Crazy” starring Melissa Joan Hart (you can see her cameo in the video), it features even more chair dancing and a girls vs. boys dance off.

2. “Oops! I Did It Again”

Britney! On Mars! And somehow she’s got the old lady’s jewelry from the “Titanic”? Very bizarre.

1. “…Baby One More Time”

The song that started it all. Britney’s ode to epically bad-for-you high school boys .