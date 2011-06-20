Britney Spears Beats Up Paparazzi in ‘I Wanna Go’ Video

Britney released a 30 second teaser to her latest music video from the Femme Fatale album. The full video for “I Wanna Go” isn’t due out until Wednesday, but the clip is enough for me to already form some pretty strong opinions.

As always, she never ceases to amaze me with her ability to turn it out with a bangin’ body in every single music video. But quite frankly abs aside I think Brit-Brit is looking a little Christina Aguilera c. Dirty in this one. The black and pink highlights were scary when X-tina did it the first time, and they’re still scary now. I get that the hair is supposed to go with the general ‘I’m a bad-ass pop star who beats up paparazzi’ theme of the video, but it’s not doing our beloved Britney any justice.

Maybe I’m judging too early, but I just don’t feel the same level of excitement watching this one as I did for “Till the World Ends.” But I guess we’ll just have to wait until Wednesday to tell for sure.