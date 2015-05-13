Aliens! Dolphins! Crop Tops! Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea Go Wild in ‘Pretty Girls’ Video

The video for Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears‘ new track “Pretty Girls” is here, and it’s pretty much as wild as you’d hope it would be.

Decked out in leopard print crop tops, mirrored sunglasses, iridescent pink bikinis, and denim cut-offs, Iggy and Brit drive around in their convertible, dance at a car wash, and–spoiler alert–get abducted by aliens.

Props include a pink blow-up dolphin and old-school radio cassette player–oh, and pink hair dryers just for an extra dose of kitsch. To be honest we don’t really get it either, but we kind of can’t help but love this one.

The video’s equal parts absurd and amazing, so watch it for yourself below.