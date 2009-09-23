Britney Spears 3: The New Single

Oh. My. F. G.

Britney Spears is releasing a single next Tuesday (September 29, 2009). Calendar invite prepped. Facebook event invitations sent. MySpace reminder notification set. This just HAS to be a dance hit. The track title is “3,” and it’s produced by Max Martin, the one responsible for “… Baby One More Time.”

Beyond all this, Camp Brit Brit announced that they will be releasing a singles collection astutely named, “The Singles Collection.” While the standard set will include 17 of Britney’s greatest hits, the box set will include 29 individually wrapped singles with B-sides or single remixes. The best part is that it also includes a photo booklet and a compilation DVD of Britney’s music videos. Now you don’t have to resort to YouTube to watch (and learn all the dance moves of) Britney’s music videos!