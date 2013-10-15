Britney Spears Embraces Her Country Roots, Names New Album ‘Britney Jean’

This morning, Britney Spears announced the name of her forthcoming album, set to drop December 3 (the day after her birthday): “Britney Jean.” As you may have guessed, based on her Southern upbringing and her penchant for self-titled albums, the record’s name is her first and middle names.

We have no doubt that—as is tradition in Southern states like Louisiana, where Britney grew up—that members of her family still refer to her as “Britney Jean” in casual conversation (double names are kind of big down there). This is a suspicion Britney herself confirmed during her call with London radio station Capital FM, where she announced the album title.

“It’s a personal album, and all my family, they always call me Britney Jean,” she explained. “It’s like a term of endearment. I just wanted to share that with my fans.”

We’re hoping that Britney’s choosing this album title implies that perhaps the music it contains will be at least a bit of a throwback to her roots, with its share fair of twang, guitar accompaniments, and good old-fashioned ho-downs. And if the record is really as “personal” as Brit claims it is, perhaps we’ll even be lucky enough to encounter a “Dear Diary (Part 2).”

Watch Britney’s big reveal below!