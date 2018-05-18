Who Is the Next Heir to the British Royal Throne After Queen Elizabeth II?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding and the recent birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, we can’t help but wonder what the current order for ascension to the British royal throne is now. And though we know that William and Harry’s wives will likely never be sovereign, we aren’t too sure about the other members of the British royal family who might not make as many headlines but still play a powerful part in the family’s history.

According to common law, the Crown is inherited by the monarch’s children in order of age, and in the case of a monarch who has no children, the Crown will go to the near collateral line, such as a niece or nephew. Though the law used to prioritize male offspring over their sisters (meaning that a younger brother would take the throne before his older sister), the rule was changed in 2013 after the passage of the Succession of the Crown Act, banning discrimination based on gender. (As noted by Town and Country, the act only applies to those born after October 28, 2011, meaning that royals born before it will still have to follow the sexist rule.)

With these laws and the recent birth of Kate and William’s baby boy, the succession to the British throne has had a serious overhaul in the past decade. Find out who’s next in line after Queen Elizabeth II.