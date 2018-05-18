StyleCaster
Who Is the Next Heir to the British Royal Throne After Queen Elizabeth II?

Who Is the Next Heir to the British Royal Throne After Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince William and Prince Harry
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding and the recent birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, we can’t help but wonder what the current order for ascension to the British royal throne is now. And though we know that William and Harry’s wives will likely never be sovereign, we aren’t too sure about the other members of the British royal family who might not make as many headlines but still play a powerful part in the family’s history.

According to common law, the Crown is inherited by the monarch’s children in order of age, and in the case of a monarch who has no children, the Crown will go to the near collateral line, such as a niece or nephew. Though the law used to prioritize male offspring over their sisters (meaning that a younger brother would take the throne before his older sister), the rule was changed in 2013 after the passage of the Succession of the Crown Act, banning discrimination based on gender. (As noted by Town and Country, the act only applies to those born after October 28, 2011, meaning that royals born before it will still have to follow the sexist rule.)

With these laws and the recent birth of Kate and William’s baby boy, the succession to the British throne has had a serious overhaul in the past decade. Find out who’s next in line after Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles
1. Charles, Prince of Wales

Age: 69

Relation: eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince William
2. Prince William, Duke of Wales

Age: 35

Relation: eldest child of Prince Charles; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince George
3. Prince George of Cambridge

Age: 4

Relation: eldest child of Prince William; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Age: 3

Relation: second-eldest child of Prince William; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Louis
5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

Age: 1 month

Relation: youngest child of Prince William; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry
6. Prince Henry of Wales (Prince Harry)

Age: 33

Relation: youngest child of Prince Charles; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew
7. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Age: 58

Relation: third-eldest child and second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice
8. Princess Beatrice of York

Age: 29

Relation: eldest child of Prince Andrew; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
9. Princess Eugenie of York

Age: 28

Relation: youngest daughter of Prince Andrew; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward
10. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Age: 54

Relation: youngest child and third-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
James Viscount Severn
11. James, Viscount Severn

Age: 10

Relation: youngest child and only son of Prince Edward; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
12. Lady Louise Windsor

Age: 14

Relation: eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne
Anne, Princess Royal

Age: 67

Relation: second-eldest child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Peter Phillips
14. Peter Phillips

Age: 40

Relation: eldest child of Princess Anne; grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Savannah and Isla Phillips
15. Savannah Phillips; 16. Isla Phillips

Savannah

Age: 7

Relation: eldest child of Peter Phillips; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Isla

Age: 6

Relation: youngest child of Peter Phillips; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

 

Photo: Getty Images
Zara Phillips
17. Zara Tindall

Age: 37

Relation: youngest child of Princess Anne; granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: Getty Images
Mia Tindall
18. Mia Tindall

Age: 4

Relation: only child of Zara Tindall; great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth

Photo: Getty Images

