The 10 Chicest Looks From The British Fashion Awards

The 2013 edition of the annual British Fashion Awards were last night in London, and some of British fashion’s most well-known royalty showed up for the festivities. This year’s events were held to honor supermodel Kate Moss for her 25 years in the industry and her (somewhat obvious, we think) status as a style icon.

In true-to-form style, Kate showed up in a perforated black leather Marc Jacobs mini, with a white fur coat casually draped across her shoulders in that decidedly Kate “I don’t give a f–k” way. In our books, she easily nabs the best-dressed of the evening, though Brit pop crooner Rita Ora comes in a close second in a daringly glam Vivienne Westwood gown, with red lips and platinum blonde hair to match.

