British Bombshells Strut a Union Jack Runway to Close the Olympics

The Olympics have given us quite a bit to think about (especially our workout routine, or lack thereof). With the closing ceremony last night, we geared up for a spectacle full of some of our favorite British bands and all-around insane showmanship. Spice Girls aside, we were most excited to see our favorite Great Britain babes do their thing down a massive Union Jack runway.

Most notably, of course, were the appearances of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss (both clad in Alexander McQueen, naturally). While fresh faces like Georgia May Jagger also adorned the catwalk, we were secretly hoping for Twiggy to pop out of the center to call it a day.

Even though the legendary model didn’t make an appearance, some of the top design houses did while the ladies worked it out sporting aforementioned McQueen, Christopher Kane, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, Erdem, Burberry, Jonathan Saunders and Paul Smith.