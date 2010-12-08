British Fashion Awards: Best Dressed, Big Winners

We get so caught up in the CFDA‘s, it’s easy to forget about our old colonizers, the Brits. We love those quirky kids for their fun accents and dry senses of humor it’s like a whole country of Hugh Grants! Last night’s British Fashion Awards brought out some of the well-dressed and those who dress them. The actual awards went to a lot of people who deserved them, beginning with the fab Phoebe Philo for Designer of the Year, who could dress us every day if she so pleases so long as she promises to never, ever fake retire for a few years ever again. Alexander McQueen received a posthumous Outstanding Achievement in Fashion, Alexa Chung got the Style Award, while Burberry took home the Digital Innovation Award, and we think their 3 million Facebook fans would agree.
Christopher Bailey recognized his peeps, which just proves how good he is at socializing, “Digital innovation is an integral part of the culture at Burberry and this award recognizes the incredible and inspirational team I work with.”
BFC Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Design: Lee Alexander McQueen
Designer of the Year: Phoebe Philo for Celine
Menswear Designer of the Year: Patrick Grant for E. Tautz
Accessory Designer of the Year: Nicholas Kirkwood
Designer Brand of the Year: Mulberry
Model of the Year: Lara Stone
Emerging Talent Award, Ready-to-Wear: Meadham Kirchhoff
Emerging Talent Award, Accessories: Husam El Odeh
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Nicola Formichetti
British Style Award: Alexa Chung
Special Recognition Award: Naomi Campbell
Digital Innovation Award: Burberry