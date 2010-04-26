Brit Songstress Joss Stone Designs for Nine West Vintage Americana Collection

Photo: punchbowlblog.com

Fashion collaborations are still going strong. Nine West announced today that it has tapped songstress Joss Stone to design for the brand as part of its Fall 2010 Vintage Americana Collection.

“I am excited to collaborate with Fred [Allard of Nine West] andpair my artistic vision with his fabulous design sensibility,” Stone said in a release. “My style is constantly evolving and is shaped by my love of art and endless imagination. It is extremely fulfilling to bring these thoughts and ideas to life and incorporate them into a capsule collection of stylish footwear.”

Stylish is yet to be debated no pics of the collaboration as of yet but though the Brit-born chanteuse isn’t exactly native when it comes to Americana, her bluesy, bohemian spirit gives her a front-runner edge when it comes to Seventies inspiration.

Expect distressed leathers, fringe, patchwork, embossing, and other elements synonymous with a boho aesthetic. Plus, special attention is being paid to the You Had Me singer’s floral tattoos (presumably no tramp stamps here) in the packaging as well as the design process.

“I am constantly enamored by people’s personal sense of style in all aspects of their life,” Nine West Creative Director Fred Allard said.

“Taking inspiration from Joss’ unique free-spirit, effortless creativity and beautifully-designed tattoos, this collection will incorporate her mind, body and soul to create some wonderfully imaginative footwear,” Allard added.

Watch for the collabo in late July, when the collection’s microsite will start taking pre-orders. Otherwise, Stone’s designs will debut worldwide at select Nine West retailers at the end of August. For those who like their shopping with a bit of charity in mind, a portion of sales will benefit Souls4Soles, which provides shoes to those in need.