Bring It All Back To You: 7 Of Our Fave S Club 7 Moments

If you woke up this morning thinking that it was 1999, then I wouldn’t blame you.

With the news that former British pop gang S Club 7 plans to reunite soon, how could you not?

Yes, you read that correctly. The singing septuplets hailing from the UK known as S Club 7 (who had an afternoon TV series and chart-topping pop jams on both sides of the Atlantic ten years ago) have announced that they’ll be reuniting for an upcoming tour, after being pestered with offers over the last three years to re-form.

A source spoke to the Daily Mail, saying that, “…Following a series of talks and meetings, they [S Club 7] decided to go for it. The band figured it was a case of now or never. And if the gigs go well there is the option to release a new album, plus a Greatest Hits.”

“Everyone is really excited-and frantically getting back in shape,” also mentioned the same source, which might not be a totally bad idea after you see images of the band now compared with the images of them from way back when.

If all this news of an S Club 7 reunion doesn’t make you feel like an old lady already, get ready for a hefty dose of Millenia trends by checking out seven of our favorite S Club 7 moments down below. Baby tees, frosted tips, tight capri pants–it’s all there!



Let the middle school flashbacks begin!

[Photo via Daily Mail]