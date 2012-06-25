Wedding Trend Watch: Flower Power Reaches The Altar

While romance is always in style, lately we’re seeing a lot more nuptials take on the flower power trend. With everything from crowns to cakes sporting bouquets, non-traditional accents are popping up all over the wedding scene.

Not too surprisingly, some of fashion’s elite have pioneered this trend this summer. At Leandra aka the Man Repeller’s wedding, each bridesmaid sported a floral crown, ruffled gown and natural hair and makeup. Matching bridesmaid dresses are also a definite no-no at a hippie style wedding. Crop tops, flowing skirts, head-wreathes and basically any other unexpected options are free reign to match this free-spirited approach.

This low maintenance, retro trend is on the radar of every bride-to-be. Non-traditional? Doesn’t matter. We’re fully behind this look (and all others that break those stuffy wedding rules).