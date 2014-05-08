Major Celebrities Come Out in Support of #BringBackOurGirls

For the most part, we cover things like Kim Kardashian’s upcoming wedding and where to find the perfect wide-leg pants for spring, but we occasionally need to pause and address larger things going on the world. Right now, something very serious and terrible is going on in Nigeria: 276 girls were kidnapped from their school by a terrorist group called Boko Haram, the leader of which promises to “sell the girls” into marriage and sexual slavery. Why? Largely because they believe Western-style education is a sin.

Most of the world, including a slew of celebrities, have responded in absolute horror to the crime—the U.S. is sending a team of military, law enforcement, and hostage negotation experts to try to locate the still-missing girls—and thousands have taken to Twitter and Instagram to show their support for the rescue effort with the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.

Stars like Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Biel, and politicians like First Lady Michelle Obama have come out in support of the mission to find the young women. (Their disappearance has also rekindled the debate about how to combat the still-widespread problem of human trafficking.)

Read on to see which stars have shown their support for finding the girls, and head to the Malala Fund to donate to organizations that educate and supporte young girls in Nigeria.

6 things we should know about Nigeria’s mass kidnappings and 6 ways we can help #BringBackOurGirls http://t.co/SNph9nBnHQ — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 7, 2014