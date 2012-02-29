Brigitte Bardot Exhibit Hosted By Sofitel Luxury Hotels

Brigitte Bardot‘s legendary status as the ultimate sex pot has lived on for years. The French actress, singer and model embodies all things beauty and fashion, with her impeccable style — she even caused the bikini to soar in popularity.

Sofitel Luxury Hotels is further immortalizing Bardot with an exhibit called “BB Forever – Brigitte Bardot, The Legend,” which will be traveling from their location in Los Angeles to Chicago, D.C. and then finally New York. The retrospective will feature thirty photos that have never been seen in the United States before.

Open to hotel guests and the public alike, this amazing show is curated by the French writer and journalist Henri-Jean Servat and follows the course of Bardot’s life. We can’t wait to check the exhibit out when it makes it to NY in September, but until then if you manage to catch it in one of the other locations please let us know in the comments section below!

Dates and locations of the show:

Sofitel Los Angeles: Through March 26, 2012

Through March 26, 2012 Sofitel Chicago Water Tower: April 19 through June 7, 2012

April 19 through June 7, 2012 Sofitel Washington D.C. Lafayette Square: June 21 through September 13, 2012

June 21 through September 13, 2012 Sofitel New York: September 26 through December 31, 2012

Photo: A preview of the exhibit, Lomography