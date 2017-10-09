StyleCaster
20 Vibrant Pieces of Wall Art to Brighten Up Your Space

Kristen Bousquet
For the summer months, we’re constantly surrounded by bright hues, neon tones, and tropical shades, but as the months get colder, so do our color palettes for most things—even our home decor. If you’re not quite ready to let go of the bright, happy colors, hanging some bright wall art is one way to keep them in your atmosphere.

From art prints showing off color details of your favorite gemstone to canvases with a cheeky feminist messages, these vibrant art prints will liven up any room in your home.

Shop some of our favorite bright wall art pieces, ahead.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Green Close Up Leaves

Monstera Print Wall Art, $6; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Up Close Geode

Rose Quartz and Serenity Agate, $16; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Floral Couch

Kimberley Dhollander Green Paradise Art Print, $19+; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Relaxing Teal Water

Waiting for Summer Print, $23; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Abstract Colors

Abstract Art Print, $5; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | A Cactus That Holds Donuts

Donut Cactus in Bloom, $20; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Palm Tree Silhouette

Cali Vibe Art Print, $18; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Abstract Designer Art

On the Brain Print, $41; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Women Empowerment Quote

Feminist Art Print, $12; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Walking Up a Staircase

bye Art Print $47; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Social Justice Fist Composition

Together Art Print, $18; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Turquoise Agate Print

Turquoise Agate Print, $6; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Flowers and Flourish

Flourish Art Print, $23; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Dripping Pink Lips

Framed Lips Print, $76; at Dormify

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Aerial Beach View

Aerial Beach Print, $7; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | 50's Love and Romance Print With Flowers

Floral Bed 1, $31; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Head With Flowers Filling The Top

Lady Flowers Art Print, $16; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Shades of Coffee in Cups

Coffee + Simplicity Wall Art, $23; at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | Top of a Pineapple

Pineapple Print, $7; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Bright Wall Art To Help Decorate | The Face of a Building

Minimalist Architecture Print, $7; at Etsy

