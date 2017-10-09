20 Vibrant Pieces of Wall Art to Brighten Up Your Space

For the summer months, we’re constantly surrounded by bright hues, neon tones, and tropical shades, but as the months get colder, so do our color palettes for most things—even our home decor. If you’re not quite ready to let go of the bright, happy colors, hanging some bright wall art is one way to keep them in your atmosphere.

From art prints showing off color details of your favorite gemstone to canvases with a cheeky feminist messages, these vibrant art prints will liven up any room in your home.

Shop some of our favorite bright wall art pieces, ahead.