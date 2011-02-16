Bright Lights, Big City

I’ve been in love with the Hans Harald Rath-designed chandeliers in the lobby of the MET Opera ever since I saw them brilliantly glowing one evening in 1990, freshly-arrived in NYC and passing the Lincoln Center for the first time. The chandeliers were installed in 1966 and meant to replicate clusters of radiant stars. Being from a small town in Kansas that has no stoplights (to this day!), those lights represented something magical about the potential of the city. I know now is not the time to make a bank account-draining purchase but … you need to catalog things to know what you want to buy when the market swings around! If you have some cash burning a hole in your Swiss bank account, you can have a Lincoln Center-style chandelier in your home for a mere $30,290.

Available at <a href=" http://www.mossonline.com/product-exec/product_id/41764″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Moss. You can also find similar versions on 1stdibs.com when available.