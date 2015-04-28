Editor’s Pick: The Coolest Suede Bucket Bag—For Under $40

Bucket bags aren’t new; they’ve been around for decades—if you were old enough to carry purses in the ’90s, you probably rocked a Coach bucket at some point—but over the last year, they’ve been having a particularly strong moment this season. This resurgence is largely thanks to young label Mansur Gavriel. But, if you don’t want to shell out $600, we’re loving H&M’s small electric blue style—for $39.95. Oh, and it’s made of real suede.

This bag will look cool with anything this spring, from skinny jeans and mules to mini dresses and high-wasited shorts.

Suede Bucket Bag, $39.95; at H&M