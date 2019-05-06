Brie Larson Sang an Ariana Grande Cover & We Were Not Prepared For This Kind of Magic

Captain Marvel AND incredible vocals? What can’t she do? Brie Larson sang an Ariana Grande cover while playing guitar and we are absolutely blown away. The newest addition to the Avengers just proved that she’s a badass just like her character. Maybe she should’ve sung her way through the battle—captivated her enemy’s with her voice….thoughts? Too far? OK. Anyway, this video is amazing and everyone needs to see it.

The 29-year-old actress performed a rendition of Grande’s “My Everything” on her Instagram story, showcasing her truly beautiful voice. It doesn’t sound highly trained–but feels pure and pitch-perfect. A natural talent! We really didn’t think it was possible for Larson to one-up herself, but here we are!

Larson is also super relatable because, hello! We all love Ari. The actress has had quite a whirlwind since the opening of Avengers:Endgame. The spotlight suits her well, though. But this video proves she enjoys her alone-time and down-time. She admitted that the guitar and amplifier were both borrowed, but that maybe it’s time for her to get her own equipment. Umm…yes please! We are now living for the day Larson gets the chance to star in a musical. (To be fair, in 21 Jump Street, Larson’s character starred as Wendy in her high school’s production of Peter Pan. But we can’t remember if we actually heard her sing then…) Regardless. It was time for the world to know the truth—Brie Larson has incredible vocals. Watch this video and be blessed.

Also—in case you needed more proof that Larson is literally #goals, checkout this amazing video from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Just two of our favorite people ever competing in a fun-filled game. Adorable.