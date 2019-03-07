Is It Just Me, or Does Brie Larson Look Like a Chic Bellhop In This Outfit?

In case you haven’t noticed, Brie Larson is killing it lately. She stars as Captain Marvel in the new superhero film Captain Marvel—can you imagine playing the titular role in a blockbuster film?!—but honestly, I’m pretty sure the actress has her own sartorial superpowers, based on the looks she’s been serving recently. The outfit Brie Larson wore on Good Morning America only furthered my suspicions that the actress was bitten by a radioactive fashion spider at some point.

Larson arrived at Good Morning America on Wednesday donning a bright blue Derek Lam 10 Crosby suit that reminded me of a costume from a Wes Anderson film—something about the saturated blue mixed with black and red piping. The crispness of the ensemble led me to picture Brie Larson working as a chic bellhop in a glamorous hotel. All she needs is the classic bellhop hat. (Quick—someone Photoshop one onto her head!)

Hair pulled back in a tight bun, crisp white button down underneath the suit and classic black boots—I’d probably hand my suitcases to Brie Larson. Regardless of the chic bellhop vibes, I’m satisfied that the actress really can pull off anything. She even wore a completely sequined cut-out jumpsuit to a screening of Captain Marvel on Wednesday night, and looked amazing.

I mean, the outfit reminds me of a pencil pouch I had in third grade, but Brie Larson is working it. Who else could rock head-to-toe rainbow sequins if not someone who plays a superhero? I don’t typically watch superhero movies, but you bet your sweet ass I’ll be seeing Captain Marvel. That’s the power of one Brie Larson.