Watch the Moment Emma Stone Started Crying Into Brie Larson's Arms at the Oscars

Watch the Moment Emma Stone Started Crying Into Brie Larson's Arms at the Oscars

Lauren Caruso
by
Emma Stone Crying Oscars
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Watch the moment Emma Stone started sobbing backstage at the Oscars and then try not to cry. We dare you. [Cosmopolitan]

Just your daily reminder that Hillary Clinton is a boss. [Refinery29]

Today in toddlers who dress better than all of us, here are 21 kid ‘grammers you should follow. [Fashionista]

Speaking of toddlers, here’s how to wear the overall dress trend without looking like one. [Marie Claire]

Ulta is having a major sale on all things NYX right now, including the cult-favorite Color Correcting Concealer Palette. [Allure]

It’s universal: The dressing room struggle is real. [Racked]

The good news about Dior’s $710 “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirt is that a percentage of proceeds will go to Charity. [Elle]

