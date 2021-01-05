Here’s Every Pop Song the ‘Bridgerton’ Soundtrack Turned Into Classical String Quartets

If you’re in one of the 63 million (!!!) households that have watched Netflix’s latest hit series, chances are, you’re also already having a love affair with Bridgerton’s soundtrack. And in case you haven’t realized yet, it’s also full of classical covers of modern-day songs that are currently very popular. (Vis)count us obsessed.

What’s so satisfying about Bridgerton on Netflix is that it makes a serious effort to refresh the period drama genre. Based in the 18th-century’s Regency-era, the series follows the Bridgertons and other families in high society London during social season—a.k.a. when balls, dinners, and debutantes’ first appearances send the city into a romantic whirlwind. While all of that might sound very formal (and believe us, the fashion on Bridgerton most certainly is), this series spices things up with its secret affairs and clever nods at today’s modern times, with none other than some covers of 21st-century pop songs. Of course, this update was a very conscious choice by Bridgerton’s showrunner.

“The music for us was kind of an evolution we found when making the show as the cuts were coming in,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Oprah Mag. “It really goes to the idea of making this feel different than your other period shows. Whether it’s music or the world of the show, the scripts, the sets, the costumes; it all comes back to infusing things through our own unique modern lens and making things feel relatable to whoever’s watching.”

For those of us who have already finished Bridgerton, you’ll probably recognize some of the major renditions of songs like Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” or “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. But there are other songs on Bridgerton’s soundtrack—from one Billie Eilish banger to a Taylor Swift ballad—that were harder to catch. Read on to hear every pop song cover on Bridgerton‘s soundtrack. You can also stream the entire Bridgerton (Music from the Netflix Original Series) album or the separate covers album Bridgerton (Covers from the Netflix Original Series) below on Spotify.

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

This rendition of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” performed by Vitamin String Quartet, appears in Episode 1, Season 1 of Bridgerton during the first ball of the social season.

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5

This rendition of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” performed by Vitamin String Quartet, appears in Episode 1, Season 1 of Bridgerton as Daphne Bridgerton’s older brother, Anthony, keeps shunning her potential suitors.

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

This rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” performed by Vitamin String Quartet, appears in Episode 2, Season 1 of Bridgerton as Daphne and Simon share their first dance.

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

This rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” performed by Vitamin String Quartet, appears in Episode 3, Season 1 of Bridgerton. You can hear it scoring Simon’s feigned jealousy (or is it real?) after another man asks Daphne to dance.

Strange (ft. Hillary Smith) – Celeste

Cue the lovemaking. This version of Celeste’s “Strange” by series composer Kris Bowers appears as Daphne and Simon consummate their marriage.

Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift

This cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” by Duomo plays during Daphne and Simon’s lusty honeymoon.

If you want to stream all the covers together, find them below on Spotify. You can also stream the Bridgerton soundtrack’s original score by Kris Bowers.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn is available on Amazon.

