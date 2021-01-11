The Creator of ‘Bridgerton’ Just Revealed There Could Be 8 Seasons & Here’s What They’re About

One social season, many corset dresses, and 63 million viewers later, fans are already eager to know everything they can about Bridgerton season 2. While we can surely expect all the pomp and circumstance that high-society Regency London promises, we still have bigger questions about the fate of one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 1.

After season 1 of Bridgerton on Netflix, fans would like to know the following: When, exactly, is it coming back? Will Eloise find out about that huge Lady Whistledown reveal? Will Anthony ever find love? And what about our lovebirds, Daphne and Simon—is theirs really a story of happily ever after?

Well, the good news is there are already answers to all of those questions and more; they just haven’t made their way to Netflix yet. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn that follows the Bridgerton siblings we’ve come to know and love thus far. Season 1 of the show is based on the first novel of the series, The Duke and I. Like the first season of Bridgerton, Quinn’s The Duke and I follows Daphne Bridgerton on her journey to find a love match, which lands her in a ruse-turned-relationship with none other than the Duke of Hastings himself.

While their love story gets a perfectly gift-wrapped ending by the season’s close, so many other affairs—in love, sex, or otherwise—remain unresolved. That’s where waiting for season 2 of Bridgerton gets difficult! For now, all we can do is read up and prepare—so, without any further ado, find everything we know about Bridgerton season 2 below.

Is Bridgerton Season 2 confirmed?

While Netflix has yet to officially confirm whether a second season of Bridgerton is on its way, all signs seem to point to yes.

In December 2020, creator and series showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Cosmopolitan that “of course” he’s game for season two. “Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now,” he said at the time, “And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books. So in success, I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course.” Sounds like it’s only a matter of time!

What is Bridgerton Season 2’s release date?

It’s too early to say for sure. But a look at Bridgerton‘s timeline for its first season might give fans a clue of when they can expect to see a second season: According to Elle, Netflix filmed the series between August and November 2019, and filming for the second season was slated to begin during the summer of 2020 on location in Uxbridge and run until May 2021. Due to health concerns halting many productions, however, it’s likely we won’t be seeing a second season until at least 2022.

What is the Bridgerton Season 2 plot?

If Bridgerton season 1 was based on Julia Quinn’s first novel in her Bridgerton book series, it’s safe to assume that Bridgerton season 2 will start focusing on the events of her second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Fans of Daphne and Simon’s love story may be shocked to hear that they probably shouldn’t expect to see quite as much of them in season 2 of Bridgerton if the series continues to follow Quinn’s books closely. That’s because Viscount switches gears to follow Daphne’s brother, Anthony Bridgerton, on his journey to find love.

“If we’re sticking to the books, it’s sort of Anthony’s turn now,” Phoebe Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar about a potential second season. “There’s no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love’s always shifting and changing. So who knows? I’d like to see what happens next.” She went on to note that she’d “like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony’s love life since he was so involved in hers,” and honestly, same.

Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing Daphne and Simon—or the rest of the Bridgerton siblings and Featherington brood—at all during season 2. Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon on Bridgerton, told tvguide.com that their love story doesn’t have more narrative left to it. “They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do,” he said, adding, “They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn is available on Amazon.

