The ‘Bridgerton’ Cast Looks Way Different In & Out of Their Period-Piece Costumes

Who knew that Netflix’s Bridgerton cast would look so different in and out of their period-piece costumes?

Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes‘ first TV show for Netflix after she left ABC in 2017, premiered on Friday, December 25. The show, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series of the same name, is set in the competitive world of Regency London’s high society and centers on the Bridgerton family, an upscale English clan that consists of Lady Violet; her four sons, Anthony, Benedict, Colin and Gregory; and her four daughters, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca and Hyacinth. The series, which has been described as Gossip Girl meets Pride and Prejudice, is set during social season when debutantes are presented at court.

“We knew we wanted to make the show reflect the world that we live in today,” creator Chris Van Dusen told Collider. “And, even though it’s set in the 19th century, we still wanted modern audiences to relate to it, and see themselves on screen no matter who they were. And, that’s something having worked in Shondaland for so long, since Grey’s Anatomy really, it’s what we do.”

He continued, “We cast the best actors for roles in ways that represent the world today. And, we knew we’d had that same chance to do the same thing, and to do a similar thing with Bridgerton. Color and race is a part of the show, and it is a part of the conversation and it is, you’ll find it, written in the text or the scripts, just like class, and gender and sexuality are.”

With eight, hour-long episodes for the first season, it’s easy to forget that the Bridgerton cast are just actors and don’t really live in 19th century England. So what does the Bridgerton cast look like out of their period-piece costumes? Read on for what some of the main actors look like out of their Bridgerton wardrobe.

Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset)

Page plays the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and Daphne Bridgerton’s love interest. Because season 1 of Bridgerton is based on Quinn’s first book, The Duke & I, Page is one of the series’ leads, along with Phoebe Dynevor who plays Daphne. Page, who was born in Zimbabwe and moved to London at 14 years old, has starred in films like Sylvie’s Love and Mortal Engines. He also had a recurring role in another Shondaland show, For the People.

Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton)

Dyvenor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family and the love interest of the Duke of Hastings. Along with Page, she’s also one of the leads of Bridgerton season 1. Before Bridgerton, Dyvenor had a recurring role on Younger, as well as starred in shows like Snatch and Waterloo Road.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III and an ancestor of British royals like Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II. Many historians also consider Queen Charlotte as the Black member of the royal family. Before Bridgerton, Rosheuvel starred in shows like Silent Witness and Dead Boss. She’s also veteran stage actress, having starred in plays like The Frontline at Shakespeare Globe Theatre in London in 2008 (pictured above).

Jonathan Bailey as (Anthony Bridgerton)

Bailey plays Viscount Bridgerton, the eldest son of the Bridgerton family and Daphne’s brother. Prior to Bridgerton, Bailey starred in shows like W1A, Broadchurch and Leonardo. He’s also an accomplished stage actor, having won the Lauence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his role as Jamie in the 2018 West End revival of Company.

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington)

Coughlin plays Penelope Featherington, the youngest daughter of Baron Featherington. Before Bridgerton, Coughlin, who was born in Galway, Ireland, had starred in shows like Harlots and Derry Girls.

Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

Newton plays Colin Bridgerton, the third son of the Bridgerton family and Anthony and Daphne’s brother. Newton’s on-screen credits before Bridgerton include guest roles in shows like Doctors and Mr. Selfridge, as well as main characters in shows like The Lodge and The Cut.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

