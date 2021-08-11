Hill House Home’s ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Nap Dress Is Peak Regencycore

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing to know about the fashion set, it’s that we’re all obsessed with Bridgerton. It took no time at all for Regency-era England to overtake our wardrobes after the show debuted on Netflix last year. I mean, why else would velveteen corsets be trending…in the middle of summer? If you’ve not yet reached your fill of Bridgerton-inspired pieces, I come bearing good news: Bridgerton nap dresses exist now, courtesy of a collaboration between Hill House Home and Meena Harris’ brand, Phenomenal. If this isn’t a match made in 2021 fashion heaven, I don’t know what is.

The limited-edition drop, which just hit Phenomenal’s site, includes three Nap Dresses and two delicate hairpins. The two Ellie Nap Dresses are available in custom prints by Diane Hill, a London-based Black female artist whose work is inspired by vintage Chinoiserie-style patterns. Hill House Home has become known across the Internet for its selection of delicate femme prints and these brand-new iterations make me wish that I could just lounge around all day with my ladies in waiting.

The iconic Nap Dress, The Ellie, comes in two new prints: Bridgerton Floral Lavender—a sweet deep purple and white ditsy swirled print—and Bridgerton Floral Pink, a red and white combination. The third dress in the collaboration, the Nesli, has a white base with a pale green and lavender floral print called Whistledown Trellis, also exclusive to the collection. All three nap dresses retail for $125 and accompanying hair pins retail for $40 a pop. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

“After the huge success of our first collaboration with Shondaland and Bridgerton celebrating strong and dynamic female leads, we knew there was demand for more,” Harris said about the collection in a press release announcing its launch. “With summer in full swing, we’re excited to bring fans a piece of Bridgerton to wear while they await the second season. What better way to do that in true Regencycore style than through the versatile and iconic Nap Dress?”

If you’re in the mood to binge Bridgerton for the hundredth time and are just looking for the right outfit to do it in, consider this a sign. Read on to shop the entire collection of dresses and hair pins below.

Nesli Nap Dress in Whistledown Trellis

I’m not saying that this Nelsi Dress is the key to finding your own Duke of Hastings, but I’m also not not saying that.

Hair Pin in Pink Combo

Pretend like you’re Daphne Bridgerton every morning and wear this bejeweled Hair Pin instead of a regular old bobby pin.

Ellie Nap Dress in Bridgerton Floral Lavender

Behold the cult-favorite Ellie Nap Dress! With its smocked front, ruffled cap sleeves and flowing cotton skirt, this piece is the key to making your end-of-summer wardrobe feel a whole lot sweeter.

Hair Pin in Blue Combo

Pink not your vibe? Try out the all-new hair pin in blue! Or, wear the pink one during the day and swap it out for this one in the evenings. The deeper colorway will look better with an LBD.

Ellie Nap Dress in Bridgerton Floral Pink

If you haven’t stopped thinking about the costumes in Bridgerton since it aired, you need this Ellie Nap Dress in Bridgerton Floral Pink. Style it with other dainty accessories like a straw bag or bejeweled sandals.