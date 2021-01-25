‘Bridgerton’ Fans Just Spotted This Modern-Day Mistake in the First Episode & We Can’t Unsee It

Is this the next Starbucks cup? Bridgerton’s modern mistake of yellow lines marking the street is certainly up there!

After skyrocketing to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 with over 63 million households tuning in to watch the Shonda Rhimes-produced series in the first four weeks alone, many Bridgerton fans are just starting to get around to binge-watching the show for a second time. And you know what that means: viewers are also spotting things that they missed after their first watch. In some cases, that means Lady Whistledown easter eggs, or hints about what we can all expect from Season 2 of Bridgerton (which is officially confirmed, BTW). Other times, eagle-eyed fans spot things that they aren’t *supposed* to notice—like an on-screen snafu similar to that Game of Thrones coffee cup or The Mandalorian’s jeans guy.

Fans spotted the modern mistake during Episode One, “Diamond of the First Water” during an unassuming scene where horse-drawn carriages trot down a cobblestone road. While cobblestones are certainly accurate to Bridgerton‘s Regency-era London, the yellow lines marking the side of the street are not. According to historical accounts, these yellow lines weren’t used on roads in the U.K. until at least the 1950s. Over on social media, Bridgerton fans joked about the error. “Really enjoying Bridgerton,” wrote one fan on Twitter, “but with the technology available to film makers these days, a yellow line?”

Another viewer also pointed out the street’s manhole covers—a modern development that also wouldn’t fit in during the 1800s. “Watching #Bridgerton and enjoying a game of spot the 20th century manhole cover on the street scenes,” the social media user tweeted.

Once viewers started spotting these inaccuracies, more came pouring in: From the niche—”Anyone else watching #Bridgerton and thinking…… “Those are seedless grapes in that fruit bowl…..They wouldn’t have been around in the 1800’s…..They should’ve used a seeded variety for historical accuracy”…..Nope??? Anyone??? Only me???,” one fan wrote, to the more obvious—”You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell,” wrote another.

Most fans, however, were willing to forgive these snafus. Anything for Daphne and Simon’s love story!

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn is available on Amazon.

