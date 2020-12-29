Anyone Else Royally Obsessed With The Fashion In ‘Bridgerton’?

Scroll To See More Images

Unfortunately, I just wasn’t all that into Bridgerton. I like more classic content like The Crown, don’t sue me for being a little bit boring! Still, there was one reason and one reason only that I watched the show’s premiere season in its entirety in less than 24 hours: the clothes. The clothes are everything and more, and while I can’t rock a gown to my next Zoom happy hour (Or can I? @Friends, let’s discuss a Bridgerton-themed Zoom), there are still quite a few Bridgerton-inspired fashion trends I plan on embracing in 2021.

Before you panic, rest assured—I don’t plan to do a complete Regency-era cosplay every day for the rest of my life. I’m talking smaller trends that can be worked into my modern-day wardrobe, from specific colors to embellished accents to corsetted silhouettes. Did anyone notice that Daphne pretty much always wears blue? Did Featherington yellow finally make you start to like one half of Pantone’s Color Of The Year, Illuminating? I know for a fact I wasn’t the only one envying the women’s ornately embellished gowns and over-the-top accessories.

According to IndieWire, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and a team of 230 others created 7,500 costume pieces for the show, and while the goal wasn’t to be entirely historically accurate, it was to ensure viewers couldn’t take their eyes off the fashions, and Mirojnick certainly succeeded. Like I said, the plot just ~wasn’t for me~, but I still couldn’t turn it off and risk missing one of the queen’s gorgeous gowns!

If you’re Bridgerton-obsessed and looking to take some inspo from the characters and their flawless ‘fits, read on for seven Regency-era inspired trends you can shop with a 2021 twist right now. And if you haven’t finished watching Season One, hurry up so we can talk about it more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bridgerton Blue

Diamond of the season Daphne Bridgerton wears pale blue more than any other color, so I now associate this dreamy hue with being hella desirable. Maybe it’ll help me attract a new boo in 2021!

Puff Sleeve Sweater

I’m cool with rocking this puff-sleeved blue sweater around the drawing room until I get my next ball invite and have to don a real gown.

The Envelope Chain Crossbody

J.W. Pei makes tons of bags in this icy croc hue, but this one’s gold hardware gives it an especially luxe feel—perfect for a duchess-to-be, don’tcha think?

Maximalism

When it comes to accessorizing, the more, the merrier! Go grand when it comes to jewelry, hair accessories and whatever else you can think of. Granted, this would be easier if I had Bridgerton family money or a gift from the queen, but I’ll make due.

Ivory Oversized Pearl and Crystal Knotted Headband

Anybody else feel like Lele Sadoughi accessories would totally kill it in Regency London? These women loved to accessorize, and I bet a bejeweled headband would be right up their alley for a cute promenading ensemble!

Crystal Hinged Earrings

Lele Sadoughi is also known for over-the-top-in-all-the-right-ways jewelry, and these crystal earrings are just the head-turners to grab the attention of a duke or prince.

Featherington Yellow

The Featherington family’s signature shade is bright yellow, and seeing as it’s also one of Pantone’s 2021 Colors Of The Year, it’s safe to say the sunny hue is definitely a trend worth trying.

Watermark One-Shoulder Silk Blend Dress

If ever I was to be invited to a Regency-era London ball, this is what I’d show up wearing. Silky, sexy and on sale. Nevermind that it doesn’t fit the era!

Small Traveler Canvas Tote

If head-to-toe yellow intimidates you, ease in with an accessory. This Marc Jacobs tote is a fantastic pick, big enough to fit the entire Bridgerton book series, should you decide you can’t wait to watch Season Two to know what happens next!

Embellishments

The number one rule in Regency London? If it can be beaded or embellished, it should be! Sparkles, rhinestones and glitz were key in making sure bachelorettes stood out at the balls and social events of the season.

Beaded Mesh Column Gown

This Pisarro Nights dress is what I would’ve worn to meet the Queen in Episode One, if anyone was wondering…

Rainbow Shop Small Shoreditch Leather Crossbody Bag

If a fully-embellished gown overwhelms you, start with some standout accessories like this unique Kurt Geiger handbag! The colorful crystals and sparkly halos give this classic black bag an unexected punch.

Corsets

I know the scene where the Featherington girls are being stuffed into their corsets didn’t seem all that appealing (especially after one, uh, passed out because of it) but the corset trend is alive and well anyway, and there are tons of ways to get the laced-up look without actually dealing with the discomfort. Cheers to corset-inspired tops instead of the real deal!

White Satin Corset Top

Corset-style tanks are the new going-out tops of the moment, with rounded hems and boning in the bodice for structure without the squeeze.

Black Structured Satin Bardot Corset

This plus-size option also features a ruffled bardot neckline and small puff sleeve. Perfect for a midnight rendezvous with whoever might be courting you this season.

Gloves

It’s more of a sign of the times than anything else, but seeing all the Bridgerton ladies with gorgeous gloves made me want a pair! Who knows, it could be the perfect way to hide the fact that I haven’t gotten my nails done since March 2020.

Tulle Ruffled Party Gloves

This pair looks an awful lot like the ones Daphne wears in the photo above, but they come in a bunch of other colors, too, so you can match them to your fanciest ‘fit.

Ivory Embellished Washable Gloves

If you’re looking for a thicker pair of gloves for colder weather, this embellished pair by Lele Sadoughi is definitely royalty-approved. I love the fabric flowers at the wrist!

Florals

Dresses that weren’t embellished often featured vibrant floral patterns—Florals? For Bridgerton? Groundbreaking. I’ll probably wait until spring to rock such vibrant prints, but for now, wintery dark florals are just as good.

Morgan Mini Skirt

I’m obsessed with this dark floral skirt for all seasons. With tights and a cropped black sweater? A white tee, black blazer and colorful pumps? A silky tank and strappy sandals? Outfit ideas galore.

Evie Maxie Dress

Another FL&L piece that does florals in a way that feels fresh is this gorgeous number featuring some corset details and slightly-puffed sleeves for a very Bridgerton touch.